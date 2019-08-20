New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
DeWalt 20V Max Lithium-Ion Cordless Handheld Leaf Blower
$106 $199
free shipping

CPO Outlets via Rakuten offers the DeWalt 20-volt Max Lithium-Ion Cordless Handheld Leaf Blower for an in-cart price of $132.05. Coupon code "HOME20" blows that down to $105.64. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now

Features
  • 90 MPH, 400 CFM
  • brushless motor
  • 7.1-lb. lightweight design
  • low noise at 61dB
  • bare tool only
  • Model: DCBL720B
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "HOME20"
  • Expires 8/20/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Power Tools Rakuten DeWalt
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register