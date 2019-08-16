- Create an Account or Login
CPO Outlets via Rakuten offers the DeWalt 20-volt MAX Li-ion 22" Hedge Trimmer (Bare Tool) for $123.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts the price to $99.19. Plus, you'll bag $14.85 in Rakuten super points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll spend the points, that's a savings of $45 and is the best price we've ever seen. (For further reference, we saw it for $102 without the points in our mention from ten days ago.) Deal ends August 15. Buy Now
CPO Outlets via Rakuten offers the DeWalt 20-volt Max XR Brushless Li-ion 12" Compact Chainsaw for $135. Coupon code "HOME20" saws that down to $108. Plus, you'll bag $16.20 in Rakuten super points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll spend the points, that's a current low by $48 and is the best we've ever seen. ( For further reference, we saw it for $104 without the points in our mention from two weeks ago.) Buy Now
Amazon continues to take $10 off a selection of DeWalt power tool accessory orders totaling $50 or more. (Discount applies in cart). Plus, all qualifying bag free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Amazon offers the DeWalt 4.5" Concrete/Masonry Cutting Wheel for $2.37 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by $4. Buy Now
With orders of $25 or more, Amazon offers the DeWalt 4.5" Concrete/Masonry Cutting Wheel for $2.37 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $4 today. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Dremel Velocity 7-amp Hyper-Oscillating Ultimate Remodeling Tool Kit for $64.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $20 today. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Makita 75-Piece Metric Drill & Screw Bit Set for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from a week and the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Gruory via Amazon offers the Mohoo 5-Piece Hole Saw Drill Bit Set for $17.39. Coupon code "MOHOOCODE" cuts that to $10.43. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and tied with our mention from last month as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Lowes offers the Karcher K1710 Electric 1,700-PSI Power Pressure Washer bundled with the Karcher Hard Surface Cleaner for $109 with free shipping. That's $59 under the best price for a comparable bundle elsewhere.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $79 shipping fee. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella in Tan for $98.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.19. Plus, you'll bag $11.85 in Rakuten super points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll spend the points, that's a current low by $28 and is the best price we've ever seen. (For further reference, we saw it for $79 without the points last week.) Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Men's Gel-Sileo Shoes in Carbon or Black for $34.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $27.99. With free shipping, that's $4 under our mention from last month and the lowest price we could find by $8. They're available in sizes 8.5 to 14. Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lyte MT Shoes in Chestnut/Hunter Green or Black/White for $44.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $35.99. With free shipping, that's $94 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Fashion Group via Rakuten offers the Ray-Ban Unisex Wayfarer Sunglasses in several colors (Black/Yellow Stripe pictured) for $73.75. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops it to $59. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $6, although we saw them in a different color for $8 less in January. Buy Now
Amazon offers the DeWalt 20-volt Cordless Cable Stripper Kit for $363 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $36. Buy Now
Amazon offers the DeWalt 4-1/2" Metal and Stainless Cutting Wheel 5-Pack for $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That is the lowest price we could find for this quantity by $7. Buy Now
Amazon offers the DeWalt 3/8" 10-Piece Impact Ready Socket Set for $32.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Amazon offers the DeWalt Concealer Anti-Fog Dual Mold Safety Goggles in Clear for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find now by a buck. Buy Now
