Ending today, CPO Outlets via Rakuten offers the DeWalt 20V MAX Li-ion 22" Hedge Trimmer (Bare Tool) for the in-cart price of $119.89. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts the price to $95.99. With free shipping, that's $3 under last week's mention (which included $15 Rakuten points) and tied as the best outright deal we've seen. (It is a low by $24.) Buy Now
Factory Authorized Outlet via Rakuten offers the DeWalt 20-volt 20" 5Ah 3-in-1 Lawn Mower for $360.05 in-cart. Apply coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $320.05. With free shipping, that's $40 less than Amazon's best price. (Most charge $379 or more.) Buy Now
Ending today, Factory Authorized Outlet via Rakuten offers the DeWalt Flexvolt 60-volt Max 15" Cordless String Trimmer (bare tool) for the in-cart price of $170.05. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $136.04. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $43. Buy Now
Ending today, CPO Outlets via Rakuten offers the refurbished DeWalt 20-volt Max Cordless Li-ion Compact Jobsite Blower (bare tool) for $78.95. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $63.16. With free shipping, that's $22 under last week's mention of a new one and the lowest price we've seen for it in any condition. (It's $56 less than a new one today.) Buy Now
Amazon offers the Hooyman Extendable Tree Saw with Wrist Lanyard and Sling for $33.72 with free shipping. That's $31 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now
ProPlugger via Amazon offers the ProPlugger 5-on-1 Lawn and Garden Tool for $39.95 with free shipping. That's $5 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Fiskars Softgrip Bypass Pruner for $8.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Worx via eBay again offers its refurbished Worx GT Revolution 20-volt 12" Cordless Grass Trimmer / Edger for $49.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and $70 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Lounger in White for $95.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $76.79. Plus, you'll bag $11.40 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $28.
Update: It now includes 76 cent in Rakuten Super Points. Buy Now
Today only, Lifestyle by Focus offers the Cuisinart Compact AirFryer for $87.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $70.39. With free shipping, that's $14 under our June mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $17.) Deal ends August 19. Buy Now
Ending today, Brown Bear Tech via Rakuten offers the Ring WiFi Hardwired Video Doorbell Pro for $179.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that price to $143.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find now by $105 and the second cheapest ring video doorbell we've seen. Buy Now
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers its FDW Adjustable Height Standing Desk for $94.99. Coupon code "OFFICE20" cuts the price to $75.99.
Plus, you'll bag $11.25 in Rakuten Super Points. With $3 for shipping and thanks to the included points, that's the lowest price we could find by $23.
Update: It now includes 75 cents in Rakuten Super Points. Buy Now
Amazon offers the DeWalt 20-volt Cordless Cable Stripper Kit for $363 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $36. Buy Now
Amazon offers the DeWalt T1 HP Long Life Cut-Off Wheel for $1.03 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $2 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the DeWalt 4-1/2" Metal and Stainless Cutting Wheel 5-Pack for $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That is the lowest price we could find for this quantity by $7. Buy Now
Amazon offers the DeWalt 3/8" 10-Piece Impact Ready Socket Set for $32.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
