Rakuten · 2 hrs ago
$96 $120
free shipping
CPO Outlets via Rakuten offers the DeWalt 20V MAX Li-ion 22" Hedge Trimmer (Bare Tool) for $119.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts the price to $95.99. With free shipping, that's $6 under our expired mention from three days ago, the lowest price we could find by $23, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- 22" laser cut hooked-tooth blade
- cuts up to 3/4" thick
- Model: DCHT820B
Details
Amazon · 4 days ago
DeWalt Power Tool Accessories at Amazon
$10 off $50
free shipping
Amazon takes $10 off a selection of DeWalt power tool accessory orders totaling $50 or more. (Discount applies in cart). Plus, all qualifying orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Lowe's · 1 mo ago
DeWalt 18-Piece Magnetic Drive Guide Set
$6
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $6
Lowe's offers the DeWalt 18-Piece Magnetic Drive Guide Set for $5.98. Plus, MyLowe's members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) That's the lowest price we could find by $6, although we saw this for a buck less last July. This set includes a self-retracting guide sleeve.
Lowe's · 1 mo ago
DeWalt 31-Piece FlexTorq Impact-Ready Bit Set
$10
free shipping
Lowe's offers the DeWalt 31-Piece FlexTorq Impact-Ready Screwdriving Bit Set for $9.98. Plus, MyLowe's members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's tied with our November mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Features
- each bit features a reflex core (allows 2" bits to flex up to 15° to reduce breakage)
Amazon · 1 wk ago
DeWalt 40-Piece FlexTorq Impact-Ready Screwdriver Bit Set
$18 $40
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the DeWalt 40-Piece FlexTorq Impact-Ready Screwdriver Bit Set for $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $7, although we saw it for $3 less in April. Buy Now
Features
- bits have FlexTorq, which allows them to flex up to 15 degrees
