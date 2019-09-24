New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
DeWalt 20V Max Li-Ion 22" Hedge Trimmer
$104 w/ $10 Rakuten points
free shipping

Thanks to the points, that's $2 under last month's mention and the best price we could find by $35. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • Sold by CPO Outlets via Rakuten
  • Coupon code "HOME15" bags this price
  • You'll bag $10.30 in Rakuten Super Points
Features
  • 22" laser cut hooked-tooth blade
  • cuts up to 3/4" thick
  • Model: DCHT820B
  • Code "HOME15"
  • Expires 9/24/2019
