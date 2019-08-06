- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
CPO Outlets via Rakuten offers the DeWalt 20-volt MAX Li-ion 22" Hedge Trimmer (Bare Tool) for $127.38. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts the price to $101.90. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $27, although we saw it for $6 less in our July mention. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Black+Decker 20-volt Max 3-in-1 Trimmer/Edger/Mower for $124.08 with free shipping. (Home Depot charges the same.) That's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Apex 5/8" 15-Foot Connector Hose for $6.49 with free shipping. That's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Mwei US via Amazon offers its Tacklife 50-Foot Expandable Garden Hose for $22.84. Clip the 5% off on page coupon and apply code "UMLP8LWS" to drop the price to $14.85. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $8 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for a buck less two weeks ago.
Update: The price has dropped to $21.84 before the above discounts, $14.20 after. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Greenworks 0.065" Single Line String Trimmer Replacement Spool 3-Pack for $7.44 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella in Tan for $98.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.19. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a month ago and the best deal we could find by $33. Buy Now
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 18x18-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail in Dark Red for $49.90. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to drop that to $39.92. With free shipping, that's $90 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 16x16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail in Desert Sand for $39.90. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to drop that to $31.90. With free shipping, that's a buck under our mention from over two weeks ago, $58 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Get It Speedy via Rakuten offers the Ring 1080p Video Doorbell 2 in Satin Nickel for $154.95. Coupon code "HOME20" drops that to $123.96. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $15, although we saw it for a buck less in our expired mention from four days ago. Buy Now
Amazon offers the DeWalt Impact Ready Shears Attachment for $44.63 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Amazon offers the DeWalt 3/8" 10-Piece Impact Ready Socket Set for $32.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Amazon offers the DeWalt Heavy Duty Medium Tough Case for $6.98 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now
With orders of $25 or more, Amazon offers the DeWalt 4.5" Concrete/Masonry Cutting Wheel for $2.37 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $4 today. Buy Now
