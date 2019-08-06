New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
DeWalt 20V Max Li-Ion 22" Hedge Trimmer
$102 $129
free shipping

CPO Outlets via Rakuten offers the DeWalt 20-volt MAX Li-ion 22" Hedge Trimmer (Bare Tool) for $127.38. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts the price to $101.90. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $27, although we saw it for $6 less in our July mention. Buy Now

Features
  • 22" laser cut hooked-tooth blade
  • cuts up to 3/4" thick
  • Model: DCHT820B
