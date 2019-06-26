New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 26 mins ago
DeWalt 20V Max Li-Ion 22" Hedge Trimmer
$102
free shipping
Ending today, CPO Outlet via Rakuten offers the DeWalt 20V MAX Li-ion 22" Hedge Trimmer (Bare Tool) for $119.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" trims it to $101.99. With free shipping, that's $2 under our mention from last year's Prime Day and the lowest price we could find now by $17. Buy Now
Features
  • 22" laser cut hooked-tooth blade
  • cuts up to 3/4" thick
  • Model: DCHT820B
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "SAVE15"
  • Expires in 13 hr
    Published 26 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Garden Tools Rakuten DeWalt
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register