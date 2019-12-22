Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 42 mins ago
DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Lithium-Ion Drill Driver and Impact Driver Combo Kit
$122 $240
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $17. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by DeWalt via eBay.
  • Add the item to cart to see this price.
  • A 3-year warranty applies.
  • This item is not expect to arrive before Christmas.
Features
  • 20V Max Cordless Lithium-Ion 1/4" Impact Driver
  • 20V Max Cordless Lithium-Ion 1/2" Compact Drill Driver
  • 2 batteries, charger, and contractor bag
  • Model: DCK240C2R
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 42 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Power Tools eBay DeWalt
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register