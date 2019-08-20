Personalize your DealNews Experience
CPO Outlets via Rakuten offers the DeWalt 20-volt Max Cordless Li-Ion Compact Brushless Drill Driver Kit for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we've seen. (It's also the lowest price today by $15.) Buy Now
Amazon offers the DeWalt 4.5" Concrete/Masonry Cutting Wheel for $2.37 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by $4. Buy Now
CPO Outlets via Rakuten offers the DeWalt FlexTorq 35-Piece Impact Driver Bit Set for $32.99. Plus, you'll bag $4.80 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the included points, that's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Amazon offers the DeWalt 20-volt MAX Battery for $49 with free shipping. That's tied with our May mention and the lowest in-stock price we could find now by $6. Buy Now
CPO Outlets via Rakuten offers the refurbished Dewalt 20V Max XR Cordless Lithium Ion 1/4" Impact Driver Kit for $162.49. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $129.99. With free shipping, that's $42 less than buying a new one elsewhere. Buy Now
Worx via eBay offers the refurbished Worx 20-volt MaxLithium Hydroshot Cordless Portable Power Cleaner for $39 with free shipping. That's $80 under the lowest price we could find for a new one elsewhere.
Update: The price has increased to $42. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Dremel Velocity 7-amp Hyper-Oscillating Ultimate Remodeling Tool Kit for $64.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $20 today. Buy Now
Lowes offers the Karcher K1710 Electric 1,700-PSI Power Pressure Washer bundled with the Karcher Hard Surface Cleaner for $109 with free shipping. That's $59 under the best price for a comparable bundle elsewhere.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $79 shipping fee. Buy Now
Gruory via Amazon offers the Mohoo 5-Piece Hole Saw Drill Bit Set for $17.39. Coupon code "MOHOOCODE" cuts that to $10.43. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and tied with our mention from last month as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Lounger in White for $95.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $76.79. Plus, you'll bag $11.40 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $28.
Update: It now includes 76 cent in Rakuten Super Points. Buy Now
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers its FDW Adjustable Height Standing Desk for $94.99. Coupon code "OFFICE20" cuts the price to $75.99.
Plus, you'll bag $11.25 in Rakuten Super Points. With $3 for shipping and thanks to the included points, that's the lowest price we could find by $23.
Update: It now includes 75 cents in Rakuten Super Points. Buy Now
SF Planet via Rakuten offers the Fosmon Wireless Door/Window Alarm Sensor 4-Pack for $7.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $6.39. With free shipping, that's $14 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
CPO Outlets via Rakuten offers the refurbished Ryobi 10" Compund Miter Saw for $94.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $75.99. With free shipping, that's $30 off and the best price we could find, although we saw it for $11 less (in Rakuten points) in our now-expired mention from two days ago. Buy Now
Amazon offers the DeWalt 20-volt Cordless Cable Stripper Kit for $363 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $36. Buy Now
Amazon offers the DeWalt T1 HP Long Life Cut-Off Wheel for $1.03 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $2 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the DeWalt 4-1/2" Metal and Stainless Cutting Wheel 5-Pack for $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That is the lowest price we could find for this quantity by $7. Buy Now
Amazon offers the DeWalt 3/8" 10-Piece Impact Ready Socket Set for $32.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
