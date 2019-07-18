ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the DeWalt 20V Max 18-Gauge Swivel Head Shear (bare tool) for $209. Coupon code "PRO15P" drops it to $177.65. Plus, you'll receive around $35 in Rakuten Super Points. Assuming you'll use the credit, that's the lowest price we could find by $66. Buy Now
- 360° swivel head
- 20 gauge stainless steel capacity; 18 gauge mild steel capacity
- Model: DCS491B
Amazon takes $10 off a selection of DeWalt power tool accessory orders totaling $50 or more. (Discount applies in cart). Plus, all qualifying orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Lowe's offers the DeWalt 31-Piece FlexTorq Impact-Ready Screwdriving Bit Set for $9.98. Plus, MyLowe's members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's tied with our November mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
- each bit features a reflex core (allows 2" bits to flex up to 15° to reduce breakage)
With orders of $25 or more, Amazon offers the DeWalt 4.5" Concrete/Masonry Cutting Wheel for $2.37 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $4 today. Buy Now
- this item is part of Amazon's add-on program and can only be purchased with orders of $25 or more
- 5" diameter
- 1/8" thick
- 7/8" arbor
- fits grinder 9005B
Amazon offers the DeWalt 7-Piece Premium Percussion Masonry Drill Bit Set for $11 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
- the bits fit 3/8" and 1/2" sized chucks
- Model: DW5207
Home Depot offers the Ridgid 18-volt Hybrid Fan for $49.97 with free shipping. That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Note that the battery, charger, and ac adaptor are sold separately
- designed for use with Ridgid 18V batteries or AC adaptor
- 240° head rotation
- over 10 hanging options
- variable speed dials
- Model: R860720B
Amazon cuts up to 20% off a selection of Bosch Power Tools. Plus, these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Amazon offers the DeWalt 40-Piece FlexTorq Impact-Ready Screwdriver Bit Set for $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $7. Buy Now
- FlexTorq, which allows them to flex up to 15°
Amazon offers the Makita 75-Piece Metric Drill & Screw Bit Set for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from two weeks and the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
- includes bits and sockets for drilling, driving, and fastening
- Model: B-49373
Gopowerbike via Rakuten offers its Gopowerbike GoSpider Foldable Electric Bike for $850. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $810. Plus, you'll receive $162 in Rakuten Points. With free shipping and assuming you'd use the credit, that's $351 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- aluminum alloy folding frame
- 350W motor
- 36V 6Ah lithium battery
- up to 19 mile range
- cruise control
BuyDig via Rakuten offers the Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS Fitness Smartwatch in Black for $189.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts it to $151.99. With free shipping, that's $4 under our May mention and the lowest outright price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $38, although most charge $200 or more.) Buy Now
Outlet Stores via Rakuten offers the Vilano Men's Tuono 2.0 700c Aluminum Road Bike in Black for $249. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $209. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $40. It's available in 50 cm, 54 cm, and 58 cm sizes. Buy Now
- 6061 Double Butted aluminum aero frame
- 700c 11/8" threadless fork
- Shimano A050 SIS handlebar-mounted shifters
- disc brakes
- Model: 550-T2DBRK
Factory Direct via eBay offers the BestMassage Multi-Function Power Tower with Dip Station for $114.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops that to $91.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now
Lowe's offers the DeWalt 18-Piece Magnetic Drive Guide Set for $5.98. Plus, MyLowe's members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) That's the lowest price we could find by $6, although we saw this for a buck less last July. This set includes a self-retracting guide sleeve.
Amazon offers the DeWalt Impact Ready Shears Attachment for $44.63 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
- 360 degree swivel head
- connects via standard 1/4" hex shank
- compatible with most 18V to 20V impact driver and drills
- Model: DWASHRIR
Amazon offers the DeWalt 3/8" 10-Piece Impact Ready Socket Set for $32.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
- includes eight sockets & two 1/4" adapters
- Model: DW22838
Amazon offers the DeWalt Heavy Duty Medium Tough Case for $6.98 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now
- Lowe's charges the same price
