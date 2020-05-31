Open Offer in New Tab
Ace Hardware · 1 hr ago
DeWalt 20V MAX XR Cordless Brushless Hammer Drill and Impact Driver Kit
$219 $299
It's the best deal we could find by $80 for this kit. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

Tips
  • You must be a member to get this price (it's free to join.)
  • Choose curbside pickup to avoid the shipping fees, which vary by location but are around $13.
Features
  • Kit includes hammer drill, impact driver, two batteries, charger, and storage bag.
  • Model: DCK287D1M1
  • Expires 5/31/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
