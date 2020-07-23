New
Ends Today
Northern Tool · 52 mins ago
DeWalt 20V MAX XR Brushless High Torque 1/2" Impact Wrench Kit
$249 $319
free shipping

That's the best price we could find for this kit by $70. Plus, applying coupon code "272534" snags free shipping (an additional savings of $11.49). Buy Now at Northern Tool

Features
  • compact design of 8-13/16" in length
  • multi-speed control
  • multi-speed control up to 700 ft-lbs of max torque and 1200 ft-lbs of max breakaway torque
  • 0.5" Anvil with detent pin
  • includes 20V XR Lithium-ion battery, charger, and contractor bag
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "272534"
  • Expires in 9 hr
    Published 52 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Power Tools Northern Tool DeWalt
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register