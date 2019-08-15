- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Toolup via eBay offers the DeWalt 20-volt MAX Lithium-Ion Cordless Grease Gun for an in-cart price of $200 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $12, although most stores charge around $249. Buy Now
Amazon offers the DeWalt 4.5" Concrete/Masonry Cutting Wheel for $2.37 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by $4. Buy Now
CPO Outlets via Rakuten offers the DeWalt 20-volt Max XR Brushless Li-ion 12" Compact Chainsaw for $135. Coupon code "HOME20" saws that down to $108. Plus, you'll bag $16.20 in Rakuten super points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll spend the points, that's a current low by $48 and is the best we've ever seen. ( For further reference, we saw it for $104 without the points in our mention from two weeks ago.)
Update: The price has increased to $139.98 before coupon, $111.98 after. It now includes $16.65 in Rakuten super points. Buy Now
CPO Outlets via Rakuten offers the DeWalt FlexTorq 35-Piece Impact Driver Bit Set for $32.99. Plus, you'll bag $4.80 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the included points, that's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
CPO Outlets via Rakuten offers the DeWalt 20-volt MAX Li-ion 22" Hedge Trimmer (Bare Tool) for $123.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts the price to $99.19. Plus, you'll bag $14.85 in Rakuten super points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll spend the points, that's a savings of $45 and is the best price we've ever seen. (For further reference, we saw it for $102 without the points in our mention from ten days ago.) Deal ends August 15. Buy Now
Worx via eBay offers the refurbished Worx 20-volt MaxLithium Hydroshot Cordless Portable Power Cleaner for $39 with free shipping. That's $80 under the lowest price we could find for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Dremel Velocity 7-amp Hyper-Oscillating Ultimate Remodeling Tool Kit for $64.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $20 today. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Sun Joe Electric Convertible Pole Chain Saw in Green for $51.99 with free shipping. That's $11 under last month's mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price today by $27.) Buy Now
Lowes offers the Karcher K1710 Electric 1,700-PSI Power Pressure Washer bundled with the Karcher Hard Surface Cleaner for $109 with free shipping. That's $59 under the best price for a comparable bundle elsewhere.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $79 shipping fee. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
apluschoice via eBay offers this 20x20" Artificial Boxwood Wall Hedge Panel 12-Pack for $81.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $15.
Update: The price has dropped to $79.99. Buy Now
Various eBay sellers take up to to 40% off select Samsung smartphones, smartwatches, and accessories. Plus, most items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Office Depot and Office Max via eBay offers the uni-ball Signo Gel 207 Retractable Gel Pen 4-Pack in Medium Point 0.7mm Black for $2.29. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last September and the lowest price we could find today by $3. Buy Now
Amazon offers the DeWalt 20-volt Cordless Cable Stripper Kit for $363 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $36. Buy Now
Amazon offers the DeWalt T1 HP Long Life Cut-Off Wheel for $1.03 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $2 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the DeWalt 4-1/2" Metal and Stainless Cutting Wheel 5-Pack for $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That is the lowest price we could find for this quantity by $7. Buy Now
Amazon offers the DeWalt 3/8" 10-Piece Impact Ready Socket Set for $32.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Sign In or Register