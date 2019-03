CPO Commerce via eBay offers the DeWalt 20-volt Max Lithium Ion Cordless 7-Tool Combo Kit for an in-cart price ofwith. That's $30 under our mention from three weeks ago, cheaper than its Cyber Week price, and is the best deal we've ever seen. (It's the lowest price now by $119.) It includes a drill driver, impact driver, reciprocating saw, circular saw, grinder, Bluetooth speaker, and work light.Note: First-time eBay customers can use coupon code "PERFECT3" to take an extra $3 off. Coupon expires March 28.