New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
DeWalt 20V/60V Max FlexVolt 9Ah Lithium-Ion Battery 2-Pack
$194 $350
free shipping

Ending today, Factory Authorized Outlet via Rakuten offers the DeWalt 20V / 60V Max FlexVolt 9Ah Lithium-Ion Battery 2-Pack for the in-cart price of $228.42. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops it to $194.16. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $34, although most retailers charge at least $249. Buy Now

Features
  • each battery features up to 180 watt hours
  • Model: DCB609-2
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "SAVE15"
  • Expires in 12 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Power Tools Rakuten DeWalt
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register