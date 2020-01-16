Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
DeWalt 20V/60V Max FlexVolt 9Ah Lithium-Ion Battery 2-Pack
$174 $350
free shipping

That's $20 under our September mention and the best price we could find today by $49. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
  • To get this price, use coupon code "PLUGGEDIN".
Features
  • each battery features up to 180 watt hours
  • Model: DCB609-2
  • Code "PLUGGEDIN"
  • Expires 1/23/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
