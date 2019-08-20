Ending today, CPO Outlets via Rakuten offers the refurbished DeWalt 20-volt Max Cordless Li-ion Compact Jobsite Blower (bare tool) for $78.95. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $63.16. With free shipping, that's $22 under last week's mention of a new one and the lowest price we've seen for it in any condition. (It's $56 less than a new one today.) Buy Now