You'd pay $69 for the drill and impact driver alone bought separately elsewhere. Including the gift worth up to $149, that makes it a savings of $218. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose from five gift options.
- Includes a hammer drill with a two-speed transmission and LED lights
- Includes an impact driver with up to 1500-in lbs of max torque
- Soft case
- 2-Batteries and charger included
-
Expires in 13 hr
Published 54 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
It's the lowest price we could find by $59. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 1-handed loading 1/4" hex chuck accepts 1" bit tips
- 79 ft-lbs max torque
- 2 speed transmission
- LED lights
- belt hook
- Model: DCK211S2
- UPC: 999900024837, 885911204064, 088591120406, 885911343367, 880523383060
It's $25 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 delivery fee.
- includes four storage cases
- Model: DWA110SETCCLW
That's $2 under our last mention and a $9 low today. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by CPO Outlets via eBay
- able to cut up to 18GA material
- 360° swivel head
- compatible with most 18V to 20V impact drivers and drills
- connects via standard 1/4" hex shank
- Model: DWASHRIR
That's the best price we could find by $145. Buy Now at Amazon
- It ships within one to three weeks.
- Includes Drill/Driver, Impact Driver, Circular Saw & Light, 2 20-Volt MAX Batteries, 2.0Ah, Charger, and Tool Bag
- Model: DCK421D2
- UPC: 885911405201
Blowers start at $40, chippers start at $400. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the AlphaWorks Cordless Leaf Blower / Disinfectant Fogger for $159.99 ($30 off).
Apply coupon code "50CJURWK" for a savings of $115. Buy Now at Amazon
- The coupon also cuts 50% off of the 20-watt version, on the same product page.
- Sold by Sanzhe Store via Amazon.
- Engraves wood, metal, leather, and more
That's a $5 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes #6, #8, and #10 shanks
- Model: CC2430
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- flame control valve
- molded handle
- integrated self-lighting ignition
- Model: YSNPQ810CGA
The deals change daily, so don't wait to buy. Save on bath fixtures, garden tools, home improvement, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Shop a wide selection of over 26,000 items including carpet from $1.78 per square foot, seasonal items from $2, light bulbs from $3, kitchen items and cleaning supplies from $4, and much, much more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
Save on tool chests, saws, combo kits, hand tools, lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Kobalt 2-Tool 24V Max Brushless Combo Kit for $149 ($50 off list).
Save on everything from power tool sets, to tool storage, hand tools, automotive accessories, and more. it includes brands such as DeWalt, Kobalt, Craftsman, Bosch, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
It's the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- heavy duty metal latches and hinges
- 66-lb. weight capacity
- measures 17.25" L x 6.375" W x 13" H
- Model: DWST17807
You'd pay over $40 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- pivot holder, deep sockets, drill bits, & screwdriver bits
- pivot Holder (drive straight or in pivot mode)
- Model: DWMTCIR20
You'd pay over $10 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- hardened steel body for increased durability
- Model: DW2542
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- sine wave oscillation for faster grout removal
- fits all major brands without an adapter
- carbide
- Model: DWA4220
Sign In or Register