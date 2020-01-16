Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
DeWalt 18V XRP Cordless 6.5" Circular Saw (Tool Only)
$58 $130
free shipping

That's a low today by $14, although most seller charge $99 or more. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Coupon code "PLUGGEDIN" bags this price
  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
Features
  • 3,700 RPM
  • 0 - 50 degree bevel capacity
  • fan cooled motor with replaceable brushes
  • Model: DC390B
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PLUGGEDIN"
  • Expires 1/23/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Power Tools eBay DeWalt
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register