DeWalt 12A 2.25HP Plunge Base and Fixed Base
$205 w/ $31 in Rakuten points $245
free shipping

CPO Outlets via Rakuten offers the DeWalt 12-amp 2.25-horsepower Plunge Base and Fixed Base Router Kit for $244.78. Coupon code "HOME20" drops that to $204.78. Plus, you'll bag $30.60 in Rakuten Super points. With free shipping, that's the best outright price we've seen, and thanks to the points, $33 under our June mention. (Outside of other CPO storefronts it's the best deal now by $71, although most stores charge about $280 or more.) Buy Now

Features
  • speeds from 8,000 rpm to 24,000 rpm
  • trigger switch with lock-on feature
  • depth adjustments in 1/64" increments
  • Model: DW618B3
  • Code "HOME20"
  • Expires 8/16/2019
