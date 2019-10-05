New
Rakuten · 34 mins ago
DeWalt 12A 2.25HP Plunge Base and Fixed Base
$166 w/ $25 Rakuten points $196
free shipping

Thanks to the included $25 in Rakuten points, that's $33 under our August mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $103.) Buy Now at Rakuten

  • Use coupon code "HOME15" to drop the price to $166.19
  • You'll also get $24.90 back in Rakuten points.
  • Sold by CPO Outlets via Rakuten.
Features
  • speeds from 8,000 rpm to 24,000 rpm
  • trigger switch with lock-on feature
  • depth adjustments in 1/64" increments
  • Model: DW618B3
  • Code "HOME15"
  • Expires 10/5/2019
