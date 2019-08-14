- Create an Account or Login
Consumer Electronics Cost Savers via eBay offers the DeWalt 108-Piece Mechanics Tool Set for $59.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our October mention as the best price we've seen, and it's a low by $15. Buy Now
Amazon offers the DeWalt 20-volt Cordless Cable Stripper Kit for $363 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $36. Buy Now
Amazon offers the DeWalt 3/8" 10-Piece Impact Ready Socket Set for $32.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Kraftform Classic 1750 PH 0 Phillips Head Screwdriver for $1.85 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Fiskars 29" Machete for $23.99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Stalwart 130-Piece Hand Tool Set for $15.39 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our expired mention from five days ago and the lowest price we could find by $6.
Update: It's now out of stock at Amazon; however, Home Depot still offers it for the same price with in-store pickup. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Fiskars 28" Chopping Axe for $26.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the refurbished HTC One M9 32GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone for AT&T in Gunmetal Gray for $69 with free shipping. That's $61 less than the lowest price we could find for a new unit now and is the best we've seen for any iteration of this phone. Buy Now
Third-party sellers via eBay take up to 50% off select refurbished and open-box Apple products. Plus, these orders get free shipping. Discounted items include iPhones, iPads, HomePods, AirPods, and Apple Watches. Shop Now
Various eBay sellers take up to to 40% off select Samsung smartphones, smartwatches, and accessories. Plus, most items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Amazon offers the DeWalt 4-1/2" Metal and Stainless Cutting Wheel 5-Pack for $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That is the lowest price we could find for this quantity by $7. Buy Now
Amazon offers the DeWalt 4.5" Concrete/Masonry Cutting Wheel for $2.37 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by $4. Buy Now
CPO Outlets via Rakuten offers the DeWalt 20-volt Max XR Brushless Li-ion 12" Compact Chainsaw for $135. Coupon code "HOME20" saws that down to $108. Plus, you'll bag $16.20 in Rakuten super points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll spend the points, that's a current low by $48 and is the best we've ever seen. ( For further reference, we saw it for $104 without the points in our mention from two weeks ago.) Buy Now
With orders of $25 or more, Amazon offers the DeWalt 4.5" Concrete/Masonry Cutting Wheel for $2.37 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $4 today. Buy Now
