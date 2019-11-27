Open Offer in New Tab
Rakuten · 28 mins ago
DeWalt 10" 4,800 RPM Compact Job Site Table Saw
$259 w/ $26 in Rakuten Points $499
free shipping

Thanks to the included $25.90 in Rakuten Super Points, that's the lowest price we could find by $46, although most retailers charge at least $300. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Sold by Factory Authorized Outlet via Rakuten.
  • Apply coupon code "HOME15" to get this deal.
Features
  • Site-Pro modular guarding system
  • rack and pinion telescoping fence rails
  • up to 45° blade adjustment
  • dust port for 2.5" vacuum hook up
  • 24T carbide blade
  • Model: DWE7480
Details
Comments
  • Code "HOME15"
  • Expires 11/27/2019
