Rakuten · 1 hr ago
DeWalt 1.75 HP Fixed Base and Plunge Router Combo Kit
$96 $120
free shipping

That's an $8 drop from three days ago (although that came with $10 in Super Points) and a low by $26 today. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Sold by CPO Outlets via Rakuten.
  • Use "THANKS20" to get the discount.
Features
  • 11-amp motor
  • fixed and plunge bases
  • 1/4" and 1/2" collets
  • sub-base concentricity gauge
  • vacuum adaptor and case
  • Model: DW616PK
  • Code "THANKS20"
