Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
DeWalt 1.75 HP Fixed Base and Plunge Router Combo Kit
$102 w/ $10 Rakuten points
free shipping

Thanks to the included $10 in Rakuten points, that's $68 less than most retailers charge. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Use coupon code "HOME15" to drop the price to $101.65.
  • You'll also get $10.10 back in Rakuten points.
  • Sold by CPO Outlets via Rakuten.
Features
  • 11-amp motor
  • fixed and plunge bases
  • 1/4" and 1/2" collets
  • sub-base concentricity gauge
  • vacuum adaptor and case
  • Model: DW616PK
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "HOME15"
  • Expires 11/27/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Power Tools Rakuten DeWalt
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register