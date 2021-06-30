DeVilbiss 5L Oxygen Concentrator w/ Sensor for $563
Tri-State Surgical Supply and Equipment · 33 mins ago
DeVilbiss 5L Oxygen Concentrator w/ Sensor
$563 $625
$8 shipping

Tri-State Surgical Supply and Equipment offers the DeVilbiss 5-Liter Oxygen Concentrator with Sensor for $625. Coupon code "CONCEN10" cuts it to $562.50. Shipping starts at 7.95. Buy Now at Tri-State Surgical Supply and Equipment

Features
  • oxygen sensing device ensures patient safety
  • DeVilbiss turn-down technology reduces power consumption and extends life of device
  • 5-liter oxygen concentration
  • Code "CONCEN10"
  • Expires 7/16/2021
