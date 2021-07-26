De Novo On-The-Go Lint Roller for $11

exclusive
New
De Novo · 9 mins ago
$11 $23
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!↑ less
Use coupon code "dealnewstravel" for a $12 savings. Buy Now at De Novo
Tips
- Available in several colors (Blue pictured).
Features
- rotate base to clear lint
- reusable system that doesn't require refills
Details
Comments
-
Published 9 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Related Offers
New
Target · 1 hr ago
Room Essentials Laundry Bag with Pocket
$6
pickup
Save a buck off list price. Buy Now at Target
Tips
- It's available for pickup, or it ships with orders over $35.
Features
- 3,500-cubic inch capacity
- drawstring closure
- polyester material
- 29" tall
Amazon · 4 hrs ago
BoxLegend V3 Shirt Folding Board
$12 $17
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "LM8FKKI7" for a savings of $5. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by BoxLegend via Amazon.
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
Features
- durable
- reusable
- Model: black2
Amazon · 6 days ago
Tide HE Turbo Clean 92-oz. Liquid Laundry Detergent
$8.97 $12
free shipping w/ Prime
Clip the $3 on-page coupon to drop the price, which makes it about $3 less than you'd pay in store at other retailers. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- In Original Scent.
- Expected in stock soon; can be ordered now at this price.
Features
- 64 loads
Amazon · 4 days ago
Persil ProClean Power-Liquid 100-oz. Laundry Detergent
$8.66 $12
free shipping w/ Prime
Clip the $3.31 off on page coupon to get the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Intense Fresh.
exclusive
De Novo · 1 mo ago
De Novo Lush Self-Cleaning Lint Brush
$15 $35
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!
Apply coupon code "dealnewslush" to get this price Buy Now at De Novo
Tips
- In several colors (Khaki pictured)
Sign In or Register