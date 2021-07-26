De Novo On-The-Go Lint Roller for $11
exclusive
New
De Novo · 9 mins ago
De Novo On-The-Go Lint Roller
$11 $23
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!

Use coupon code "dealnewstravel" for a $12 savings. Buy Now at De Novo

Tips
  • Available in several colors (Blue pictured).
Features
  • rotate base to clear lint
  • reusable system that doesn't require refills
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 9 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Laundry Supplies De Novo
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register