De Novo Back-to-Basics Home Lint Brush with Beech Wood Handle for $18
De Novo · 1 hr ago
De Novo Back-to-Basics Home Lint Brush with Beech Wood Handle
$18 $35
free shipping

De Novo cuts its De Novo Back-to-Basics Home Lint Brush with Beech Wood Handle to $18 via coupon code "dealnews". That's $17 off list. Even better, free shipping applies. Deal ends June 4. Buy Now at De Novo

  • Available in Shell Gray, Field Green, or Midnight Blue.
  • 7.6" long x 4.5" wide
  • Picks up pet hair, lint, and more.
  • Expires 6/4/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
