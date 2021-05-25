De Novo Back-to-Basics Home Lint Brush with Beech Wood Handle for $18

sponsored
De Novo · 1 hr ago
$18 $35
free shipping
De Novo cuts its De Novo Back-to-Basics Home Lint Brush with Beech Wood Handle to $18 via coupon code "dealnews". That's $17 off list. Even better, free shipping applies. Deal ends June 4. Buy Now at De Novo
- Available in Shell Gray, Field Green, or Midnight Blue.
- 7.6" long x 4.5" wide
- Picks up pet hair, lint, and more.
Expires 6/4/2021
Target · 1 wk ago
Hoover ONEPWR Handheld Sprayer
$50 $130
pickup only
That's half what you'd pay direct from Hoover. Buy Now at Target
- It's available via pickup only, and stock may vary by ZIP code.
- refillable 16-oz. tank
- includes 16-oz. Hoover All Purpose Cleaner bottle
- Model: BH90100
Amazon · 1 day ago
Bounty Quick-Size Paper Towel Family Roll 12-Pack
$23 $30
free shipping w/ Prime
You'd pay $2 more for 12 Double Plus rolls (60 sheets fewer than the Family rolls). It's also the best price we've seen for this quantity of Family rolls. Buy Now at Amazon
- equivalent to 30 regular rolls
- 128 sheets per roll
- Model: 43217-45074
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Green Gobbler Bio-Flow Drain Strips 24-Pack
$9.98 $13
free shipping w/ Prime
That's $2 under what you'd pay picking up this quantity at your local Home Depot. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by EcoClean Solutions via Amazon.
- uses enzymes to dissolve organic material
- safe for pipes and septic systems (including old pipes and PVC pipes)
- two 12-strip packs
- Model: 8541814330
Amazon · 4 days ago
Lysol 80-Count Disinfecting Wipes
$3.66 $9
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best shipped price we could find (you'd pay at least $5 more having it shipped elsewhere). Buy Now at Amazon
- kills 99.9% of viruses and bacteria
- for use on hard, non-porous surfaces
- Lemon & Lime Blossom scent
- Model: 77182
