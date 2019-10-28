New
57 mins ago
DeLonghi Livenza Easy Clean Deep Fryer
$110 $210
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now

Features
  • stainless steel
  • viewing window
  • 1/3-lb. food capacity
  • 1-gallon oil capacity
  • oil filter and regular basket
  • cool-touch handles
  • adjustable thermostat
  • Model: D44528DZ
↑ less
Buy from
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 57 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Small Appliances DeLonghi
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register