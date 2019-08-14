- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Today only, Lifestyle by Focus via Rakuten offers the DeLonghi Dedica Deluxe Pump Espresso Machine in Silver for $249.99 with free shipping. Plus, you'll get $37.35 in Rakuten Super Points. Thanks to the points, that is the lowest price we could find by $45. Buy Now
Kealive Direct-us via Amazon offers the Aicok Portable Coffee Espresso Maker for $63.99. Coupon code "61C3HP7E" drops the price to $24.96. With free shipping, that's $39 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Cuisinart EM-200 Programmable 15-bar Espresso Maker in Stainless Steel for $164.10 with free shipping. Opt for no-rush shipping to drop that to a final price of $160.24. That's the best price we could find by $10, although most retailers charge $175 or more. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Presto Belgian Bowl Waffle Maker for $19.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we could find today by $1, although most merchants charge $25 or more. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Instant Pot Lux V3 6-in-1 6-Quart Programmable Electric Pressure Cooker for $49 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by at least $11.) Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Men's Gel-Sileo Shoes in Carbon or Black for $34.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $27.99. With free shipping, that's $4 under our mention from last month and the lowest price we could find by $8. They're available in sizes 8.5 to 14. Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lyte MT Shoes in Chestnut/Hunter Green or Black/White for $44.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $35.99. With free shipping, that's $94 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Fashion Group via Rakuten offers the Ray-Ban Unisex Wayfarer Sunglasses in several colors (Black/Yellow Stripe pictured) for $73.75. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops it to $59. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $6, although we saw them in a different color for $8 less in January. Buy Now
eBags via Rakuten offers the Samsonite Crosscut Laptop Backpack for $44.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts that price to $35.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now
