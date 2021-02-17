Save $219 off list price. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- This item is Final Sale and cannot be returned or exchanged.
- 3 brushing modes
- 2-minute timer
- 2 replacement heads
-
Published 45 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Most sellers charge a buck more, before shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
Clip the on-page $5 off coupon and apply code "AL638VOU" to make this the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black at this price.
- 2 minute timer
- IPX7 waterproof
- color-reminder bristles
- 5 different cleaning modes
- Model: D7
Order via Subscribe & Save to get it for around $2 less than you'd pay in most local stores. Buy Now at Amazon
- 6 cleaning modes
- Bluetooth connectivity with Oral-B app
- travel charging case
- Model: 837443
Clip the $2.71 on-page coupon and check out with Subscribe & Save to drop the price, which is a buck less than our mention from last week, and the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Daily Clean at this price.
- color wear bristles
- 2 AA batteries required (included)
- Model: 766878000510
That's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Orders of $89 or more ship free; otherwise shipping adds $7.95.
- mesures 13" x 11" x 8.5"
Shop discounted items from adidas, Nike, Z by Zella, Beyond Yoga, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the adidas Men's Harden Vol. 4 Su Casa Basketball Shoe for $77.97 ($52 off).
- Orders of $89 or more ship free; otherwise shipping adds $7.95.
Save on a selection of about 200 items from this high end kitchen goods brand. The sale includes knives, pots, pans, and all kinds of kitchen implements, most of them at exceptional price lows. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Berghoff Ouro 5-Piece Starter Cookware Set pictured for $67 ($183 off).
- Orders of $89 or more ship free; otherwise shipping adds $7.95.
Save $23 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- In Dark Green.
- made of polypropylene and latex
- for indoor or outdoor use
- 38mm pile height
- UV-resistant
- Model: 8902
Sign In or Register