eBay · 28 mins ago
$12 $65
free shipping
That's $53 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Perfume Empire via eBay
Features
- blend of citrus, pineapple, and woody notes
Details
Comments
-
Published 21 hr ago
Verified 4 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
3 comments
rhuynh2005
the only places I buy cologne/perfume are Macy's, Dillard's or Nordstrom. You know what you get when you buy these on ebay....faked products.....
Ogie
Parfume is not something you buy on Ebay if you don't want to put harmful chemicals on your body. Ebay parfume/cologne don't last pass the moment you spray it.speaking from my experience. Run!
setherby
For this price, it is almost certainly a knock-off. I never trust buying perfume on eBay after being sold fake products multiple times.
