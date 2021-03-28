eBay · 28 mins ago
Davidoff Women's Cool Water Eau Deodorante Spray 3.4-oz. Bottle
$12 $65
free shipping

That's $53 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Perfume Empire via eBay
  • blend of citrus, pineapple, and woody notes
  • Published 21 hr ago
    Verified 4 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
3 comments
rhuynh2005
the only places I buy cologne/perfume are Macy's, Dillard's or Nordstrom. You know what you get when you buy these on ebay....faked products.....
1 week 5 days ago
Ogie
Parfume is not something you buy on Ebay if you don't want to put harmful chemicals on your body. Ebay parfume/cologne don't last pass the moment you spray it.speaking from my experience. Run!
1 week 5 days ago
setherby
For this price, it is almost certainly a knock-off. I never trust buying perfume on eBay after being sold fake products multiple times.
1 week 5 days ago