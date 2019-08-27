Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers the Dash Toyz Light-Up Vanity Play Set for $23.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $56 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon takes $25 off toy and board game orders of $100 or more. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Discounted brands include NERF, Disney, VTech, and Barbie. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Hover-1 Folding Electric Scooter for $149 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now
Today only, Woot offers the Xiaomi M-365 Mi Electric Scooter in Black or White for $329.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the best price we could find by $69. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Marvel Legends Series Ant-Man Collector Movie Electronic Helmet for $50 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Sharp 58" 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV for $349.99 with free shipping. That's $98 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Dash 1.2-Liter Compact Electric Air Fryer in Grey for $29.99. Plus, Amazon Prime members bag free shipping. That's tied with our April mention and the lowest price we could find now by $12. Buy Now
