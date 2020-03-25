Open Offer in New Tab
Belk · 26 mins ago
Dash Dual Citrus Juicer
$13 $15
free shipping w/ beauty item

That's $12 under what Bed Bath & Beyond charges. Buy Now at Belk

  • Apply code "EXTRATEN" to get this price.
  • It is available in White for this price.
  • Either pad your order to $25 or add a beauty item (prices start at $3.19) to your purchase to get free shipping.
  • Fresh orange juice contains vitamin C. Vitamin C prevents scurvy. Don't get scurvy, unless you really want to live that real pirate life.
  • 2 reamer cones for large and small citrus
  • 17.5-oz capacity
  • dishwasher safe
  • pulp control
  • 25W
  • Code "EXTRATEN"
