New
Belk · 41 mins ago
Dash 8" Nonstick Mini Skillet
$22 $25
free shipping w/ $49 OR a beauty item

This handy kitchen appliance is useful for countertop cooking and entertaining, and coupon "HELLOSUMMER" makes it $4 cheaper than we could find it elsewhere. Buy Now at Belk

Tips
  • Available in several colors (Red pictured).
  • Add a beauty item to your order, or pad to over $49 to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee.
Features
  • non-stick surface
  • cool touch handles
  • adjustable up to 450℉
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "HELLOSUMMER"
  • Expires 5/31/2020
    Published 41 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Cookware Belk Dash
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register