Macy's · 44 mins ago
Darrium 2-Piece Top-Grain Leather Sectional Sofa
$1,799 $1,999
white glove delivery from $134

Use coupon code "HOME" to save $1,359 off the list price. Buy Now at Macy's

  • In Cognac or Frost White.
  • In-stock dates vary by ZIP code, color, and arm type. (Most are in March.)
  • Shipping varies by ZIP Code.
  • measures 112" W x 63" D x 32" H
  • top grain leather upholstery
  • Code "HOME"
  • Expires 2/8/2021
