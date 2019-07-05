New
Walmart · 45 mins ago
$24 $40
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers Dark Souls: Remastered for Nintendo Switch for $23.97. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $16 and the best deal we've seen for the Switch version. Buy Now
Walmart · 1 day ago
Halo Wars 2: Ultimate Edition for Xbox One
$10 $43
free shipping
GamerCandy via Walmart offers Halo Wars 2: Ultimate Edition for Xbox One for $9.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our January mention as the best deal we've seen on any platform and the lowest price we could find today by $8, although most charge $21 or more. Buy Now
Origin · 3 wks ago
Origin Access Basic 7-Day Trial
free
Download from Origin
EA's Origin offers an Origin Access Basic 7-Day Trial for free. After that, it'll be $4.99 per month or $29.99 for a year if you'd like to continue. Shop Now
Tips
- This lets you play all games on the Basic plan, which include Battlefield V, Madden NFL 19, The Sims 4, and more
Walmart · 3 wks ago
Pokemon Let's Go Eevee for Nintendo Switch
$40
free shipping
Walmart offers Pokemon: Let's Go, Eevee! for Nintendo Switch for $39.99 with free shipping. That's $3 under our February mention and the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Walmart · 3 wks ago
Wolfenstein Youngblood for PS4, XB1, Switch
preorders for $25
pickup at Walmart
It's the best price we could find by $5
Walmart offers preorders of
Note: It's expected to ship on July 26.
Walmart · 3 days ago
Walmart July 4th Sale
Over 1,600 items on sale
free shipping w/ $35
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, sports items, furniture, apparel, and more during its July 4th Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $35 or more to bag free shipping. Over 1,600 items are discounted, several of which are at significant lows and/or best-ever prices. Shop Now
Walmart · 6 days ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
free shipping
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart · 4 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
Walmart · 1 mo ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
iTunes · 1 mo ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 9 hrs ago
B'laster 11-oz. Penetrating Catalyst 12-Pack
$11 $48
free shipping w/ Prime
A possible price mistake, Amazon offers Prime members the B'laster 11-oz. Penetrating Catalyst 12-Pack for $11.46 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for this quantity by $36. (Some stores charge around $5 per canister.) Buy Now
Features
- busts loose rusted or frozen parts caused by rust and corrosion
- Model: 16-PB
Wayfair · 3 hrs ago
Luxier Multi-Function Thermostatic Rainfall and Waterfall Shower Tower Panel
$190 $700
free shipping
Wayfair offers the Luxier Multi-Function Thermostatic Rainfall and Waterfall Shower Tower Panel for $189.99 with free shipping. That's $510 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 100 horizontal spray massage nozzles
- 50 rainfall nozzles
- hand shower
Amazon · 2 days ago
$10 Amazon Prime Day Credit
free w/ $10 Whole Foods purchase
digital delivery
As one of its early Prime Day deals, Amazon offers Prime members a $10 Amazon Credit for free when you spend $10 or more in-store at Whole Foods, or on items sold by Whole Foods on Prime Now. (Customers will need to present their Prime code or mobile number at checkout in-store. The credit must be used between 12:00 a.m. July 15 to 11:59 p.m. PT July 17.) That's essentially like getting $10 worth of free stuff. Buy Now
Tips
- Whole Foods purchase must be made between July 3 and July 16
