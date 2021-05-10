Danvors 7pc Top-Grain Leather Multi-config Sectional Sofa w/ 3 Power Recliners, 2 Consoles, & USB for $2,999

It's $1,874 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in Toronto Brown (pictured) or Toronto Dove.
- Shipping adds $260 for drop-off, $261 for delivery to your room-of-choice, and $261 for white glove delivery. (Obviously white glove delivery is the best value.) Shipping may vary by ZIP code.
- White glove delivery includes full assembly in your room of choice, with vacuuming and removal of all packing materials afterwards.
- sections can be combined in multiple configurations to personalize the shape
It's a savings of $719 off the list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in several colors (Heavenly Mocha Grey pictured).
- Select colors are made-to-order and require extended production/delivery times.
- $155 for drop off delivery. $180 delivery to room of choice. $250 fully assembled white glove delivery. (Note: shipping charges may vary by zip code)
- right or left-facing arms
- measures 148" x 113" x 30"
It's $159 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Available in Gray.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $55 delivery fee.
- wrapped in linen-blend upholstery
- wood frame
- transforms into a full-sized sleeper
- Model: CS-GS006096AAE
It's a $37 drop from our December mention, the lowest price we could find find $151, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Available in Gray or Teal.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $55 delivery fee.
- converts from sitting to lounging and sleeping position
- polyester fabric upholstery
- solid wood frame and legs
- measures 78" L x 31.5" D x 34.6" H
- Model: WF193449AA
Add some seating and some extra sleeping space for houseguest with this convertible sofa that is a low by $78. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Available in Light Gray Linen.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $55 delivery fee.
- seats 3
- wood frame
- linen upholstery
- measures 79.1" x 34.6" x 34.25" overall
- Model: SC-OXDS3LU2043
Get your patio in shape for warm weather with a selection of outdoor furniture. Shop Now at Macy's
- Many items over $25 ship for free. Some items of $999 or more qualify for white glove delivery within regular delivery areas.
- Coupon code "MOM" takes an extra 10% off select items (eligible items have it marked on the product page).
- Pictured is the Wayland 7-Piece Dining Set for $1,649 ($2,210 off).
Save on over 4,600 items including clothing, small appliances, cookware, shoes, luggage, bedding, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Alfani Men's Zip-Front Sweater Jacket for $16.16 ($49 off).
Save on over 1,700 pairs for the whole family, with women's shoes starting from $12, and men's shoes from $13. It includes brands such as DKNY, Esprit, Guess, Timberland, adidas, New Balance, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
- Pictured are the Deer Stags Men's Ward Comfort Cushioned Slides for $12.50 (low by $17).
Some of the handbags in this sale are substantially cheaper than what you'd pay via Coach Outlet. Shop Now at Macy's
- pictured is the Coach Academy Varsity Backpack for $210 ($140 off list)
- Shipping adds $10.95 or is free over $25; pickup may also be available for some items.
