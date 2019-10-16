New
Danby 18" Compact Built-In Stainless Steel Dishwasher
$400 $530
That's the best price we could find by $49. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • Space saving Stainless Steel 18” built in dishwasher for compact space living
  • 8-place-setting capacity and silverware basket
  • Energy star compliant
  • Electronic controls with digital display
  • Delay start feature
  • 6 wash cycles: Heavy, Normal, ECO, Glass, Rapid and Rinse
  • 4 hot water temperature options + Sanitize option
  • Stainless steel inner tub for maximum durability
  • Operates at 52db which is less than a normal conversation
  • Model: DDW1804EBSS
Details
