Walmart · 39 mins ago
Daewoo 4-Cu. Ft. Retro Mini Fridge
$229 $400
free shipping

Walmart offers the Daewoo 4.4-Cubic Feet Retro Mini Fridge in City Blue or Mint Green for $229 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find in any color by $21. Buy Now

  • Amazon currently offers the same deal, also with free shipping.
  • Energy Star rating
  • crystal LED lighting
  • tempered glass shelves and metal deco shelf
  • includes jumbo pocket, stainless steel wire bin, crisper, and draw case
  • combo feature (can combine with a sibling retro microwave on one plug)
  • Model: FR-044RCN
  • Published 39 min ago
