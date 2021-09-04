Daelmans Mini Soft Toasted Caramel Stroopwafels 200-Pack for $24
MorningSave · 18 mins ago
Daelmans Mini Soft Toasted Caramel Stroopwafels 200-Pack
$24
free shipping

That's $7 under what you'd pay direct from Stroopwafels. Plus, bag free shipping with coupon code "DEALNEWSFS", an additional savings of $9. Buy Now at MorningSave

  • Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
  • 10 pouches
  • approximately 20 cookies per pouch
  • resealable pouch
  • Jan. 2022 best by date
  • toasted waffles filled with caramel, cinnamon, and bourbon vanilla
Comments
  • Expires 9/8/2021
    Published 18 min ago
