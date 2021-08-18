Daelmans Mini Soft Toasted Caramel Stroopwafels 200-Pack for $24

That's $7 under what you'd pay direct from Stroopwafels. Plus, bag free shipping with coupon code "DEALNEWSFS", an additional savings of $9. Buy Now at SideDeal
- 10 pouches
- approximately 20 cookies per pouch
- resealable pouch
- Jan. 2022 best by date
- toasted waffles filled with caramel, cinnamon, and bourbon vanilla
Save on hundreds of deals including home items, electronics, computers, groceries, apparel, exercise and sports equipment, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Save on coffee and hot cocoa pods, trail mix, and herbal tea. Shop Now at Amazon
- Although the banner notes up to 20% off, we found greater discounts within the sale.
- Pictured is the Happy Belly Hot Cocoa Pods 24-Count Box for $6.22 via Sub. & Save. It's a $6 savings.
Clip the on-page coupon to save $5 for the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Usually ships within 1 to 2 months.
- includes eight bags each of Sunchips Garden Salsa, Baked Cheetos Crunchy, PopCorners Spicy Queso, Simply Doritos Organic White Cheddar, and Smartfood Popcorn Flamin' Hot
Check out via Subscribe and Save to get the best price we could find by $5 for this quantity.
Update: The price dropped to $12.78. Buy Now at Amazon
- It will be back in stock August 23rd, but order now to get the best price.
- Udon style noodles
You'd pay at least $31 more at other retailers. Buy Now at SideDeal
- It's cheaper to opt for the $4.99 membership (you can cancel at any time) to bag free shipping than to pay the $9.99 flat shipping fee.
- Available in Blue. (Select the color in cart.)
- Rubberized feet
- Precision cutouts for full access to ports, lights and buttons
- Ventilation to avoid overheating
Save up to $53, depending on the pack size you choose. Plus, coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" gets free shipping. Shop Now at SideDeal
- You must select the quantity in cart before adding the coupon code.
- 2-Pack for $49 (low by $31)
- 4-Pack for $98 (low by $42)
- 6-Pack for $147 (low by $53)
- Connects to the Ring Bridge to enable smart controls
- Motion-activated notifications and adjust settings with the Ring App
- 80 lumens of brightness with 3500K color temperature
- Pairs with Ring lights, doorbells, and cameras via the Ring Bridge
- Weather-resistant
Save $21 off list price, and apply coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping. Buy Now at SideDeal
- LED bulb
- Includes three mini-light flashlights, 3 AAA batteries, and three gift boxes
- Leather strap and carabiner
You'd pay $3 more via other sellers. Buy Now at SideDeal
- You must choose the size in cart (L and XL are only available) before applying the coupon code.
- Apply coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping.
Sign In or Register