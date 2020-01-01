Open Offer in New Tab
27 mins ago
DTN WeatherSentry Professional Grade Weather Service
2 mo. free for healthcare workers, 1st responders

Healthcare workers, hospitals, public health agencies, and first responders globally can register for two free months of WeatherSentry. The subscription includes web and mobile app access to professional-grade alerting for mobile positions and fixed locations; real-time lightning display and alerts; severe weather storm tracks via radar; hourly and 15-day forecasts; and access to DTN meteorologists 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Shop Now

Features
  • Alerting for GPS positions and fixed locations
  • Real-time lightning display and alerts for severe thunderstorms, high winds, hail, tornados, lightning and extreme temperature conditions
  • Severe weather storm tracks radar
  • Hourly and 15-day forecasts
  • Advance knowledge with available alerts up to 36 hours out
  • Live meteorological consulting when important weather decisions are needed
