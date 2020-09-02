sponsored
DS Healthcare Group Inc. · 26 mins ago
$14 $18
$6 shipping
Use coupon code "DN25" to save $6 off list. Buy Now at DS Healthcare Group Inc.
Features
- 540 micro-needles
- helps stimulate and maintain hair within thinning and balding hair areas
- stimulates scalp circulation to promote healthy hair and prevent hair loss
Details
Related Offers
Woot! An Amazon Company · 1 wk ago
Conair Even Cut Rotary Hair Cutting System
$62 $100
free shipping w/ Prime
It's the best price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Features
- separate trimmer for neckline and sideburns with a 5-postion comb guide
- can be used corded or cordless
- lock-in comb guide
- includes scissors, a barbers comb, cleaning brush, oil, and storage pouch
- Model: HCT7565RLIC
Amazon · 1 day ago
Wahl Fade Cut Haircutting Kit
$35 $70
free shipping
That's a savings of $36 off list and the best price we could find.
Update: The price has increased slightly to $34.69. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- It's due back in stock on August 23, but you can order now for delivery when available.
Features
- includes 10 attachment guards, scissors, comb, and cleaning brush
- Model: 79445
Amazon · 6 days ago
Wahl Cordless Mini Pro Hair Clipper Kit
$17 $24
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best shipped price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- Includes a battery clipper, AA battery, blade guard, barber comb, mustache comb, cleaning brush, blade oil, drawstring storage pouch, 6 guide combs, and instructions
- Model: 9307-1301
eBay · 1 day ago
Dyson at eBay
extra 25% off
free shipping
After coupon, vacuums start from $135, fans from $172, and hair dryers from $240. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- Apply coupon code "PARTYFOR25" to save the extra 25% off.
- Limit one use per transaction (or cart) while supplies last. Max one redemption per user.
- It cannot be combined with any other coupon.
- The coupon discount is capped at a maximum value of $100.
