Unplug from the news and relax with a selection of DRM-free classics and indie games for free, including Gwent: The Witcher Card Game from the makers of Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Shop Now at GOG
It's only a low by a buck right now, but some stores are still charging $12 for this popular indie roguelike-like. Shop Now
Beat the boredom with deals on games like Doom Eternal, Far Cry 5, Skyrim, Civilization VI, and more. Shop Now at Fanatical
That's a savings of $10, though the ability to play as a crazy goat in a 'goatstume' with your friends seems pretty priceless. Shop Now at Steam
Enjoy the full game from March 19 to 22 – it's so big you'll probably only complete 20% of it at best by Sunday, but it has the good Ubisoft stealth gameplay loop, and a surprisingly fun story. Shop Now
