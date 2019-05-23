Macy's offers the DKNY Women's Colorblocked Halter One-Piece Swimsuit for $80.99. Coupon code "MEMDAY" cuts the price to $68.84. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. That is $39 off list and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • available in sizes 4 to 18
  • available in Black/Ivory or Navy/ Ivory