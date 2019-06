JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Men's Easy-Care Pleat-Front Pants in several colors (Black pictured) for $12.49. Coupon code "REA472" cuts that to $8.74. Opt for same-day pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge (or $3.95 for ship-to-store if same-day is unavailable). That's tied with last month's mention, $41 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now