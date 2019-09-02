Personalize your DealNews Experience
Bloomingdale's offers the DKNY Chatter Bath Towel for $19.99. Add it to your cart and that falls to $15.99. Plus, Loyallists receive free shipping. (It's free to sign up.) That's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends September 2. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Cotton Washcloth Collection Multi-Packs from $3.97 as listed below. Choose in-store pickup where available to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's up to $11 off list and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Bloomingdale's offers the Sunnyvale Gym & Tonic Malibu Tumbler for $6. In-cart that falls to $4.80. Plus Loyallists qualify for free shipping. (It's free to join.) That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Deal ends September 2. Buy Now
