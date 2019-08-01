New
Rakuten · 17 mins ago
DJI Osmo Pocket 4K 3-Axis Camera
$297 $349
free shipping

Adorama Camera via Rakuten offers the DJI Osmo Pocket 4K 3-Axis Camera for $349. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $296.65. With free shipping, that's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $51. Buy Now

Features
  • 4K video at 60 fps
  • 12-megaixel photos
  • up to 140 minutes of use per full charge
  • Model: CP.ZM.00000097.01
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "SAVE15"
  • Expires 8/1/2019
    Published 17 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Digital Cameras Rakuten DJI
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register