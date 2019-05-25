Adorama Camera via Rakuten offers the DJI Osmo Pocket 4K 3-Axis Camera for $349. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $296.65. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by $52. Buy Now
Tips
  • You must be signed in to use the coupon.
Features
  • 4K video at 60 fps
  • 12-megaixel photos
  • up to 140 minutes of use per full charge